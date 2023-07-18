Greek and Turkish forces take part in NATO exercise

Italian military forces take part during the military drill 'Enhanced Vigilance Activity 23' at the Novo Selo military camp, Bulgaria, 05 July 2023. [Vassil Donev/EPA]

Greek and Turkish naval and air forces took part in a NATO “enhanced vigilance activity” last week, with a British destroyer also involved with the two countries’ forces.

The common operation, which was part of a much larger exercise, called “Neptune Strike 23-2,” was presented as one more step toward cooperation and interoperability between Greek and Turkish forces.

Usually, when Greek and Turkish forces take part in the same NATO exercise, their interactions are much simple, such as certain maneuvers or refueling. This time, Greek frigate Limnos, Turkish frigates Gokceada and Goksu, six Greek F-16s and UK destroyer HMS Duncan were involved in a scenario involving the interception and defense against hostile fighters.

The scenario was designed by NATO’s UK-based Maritime Command (MARCOM), expressly, it appears, to highlight the enhanced Greek-Turkish cooperation.