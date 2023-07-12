NEWS

Biden, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss defense priorities during meeting

President Joe Biden and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is right. [AP]

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed defense and economic priorities during a meeting on Tuesday, the White House said, a day after Ankara backed Sweden joining the NATO military alliance.

The Biden administration will move ahead with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier.

“They also discussed regional issues of shared interest, including their enduring support for Ukraine and the importance of preserving stability in the Aegean,” the White House said in a statement after their meeting. [Reuters]

