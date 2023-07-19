NEWS

West Attica town of Megara in wildfire’s path

West Attica town of Megara in wildfire’s path
[InTime News]

The wildfire tearing through southern Viotia and West Attica since Monday has reached the outskirts of the town of Megara, with local officials appealing for assistance.

“If water-dumping aircraft don’t come now, the fire will hit Megara,” the town’s deputy mayor for civil protection, Konstantinos Fylaktos, told Skai TV, a day after the blaze caused widespread destruction in Magoula and other parts of the area.

His warning came as authorities evacuated hundreds of homes and businesses on the outskirts of the town of roughly 23,000 residents, bulldozers dug trenches to prevent the fire from spreading and the Greek police joined the firefighting effort with two water cannons.

In the meantime, spokesman Yiannis Artopios told state broadcaster ERT that the Fire Service has responded to 123 wildfires in the last 48 hours. 

The biggest of these are the blazes in Loutraki in Corinthia, in the Dervenohoria region of Viotia and in central Rhodes in the southeastern Aegean, he said. All three are burning out of control, as they are being fanned by strong winds and stoked by tinder-dry conditions.

 

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Expert sounds alarm over Attica’s ‘environmental collapse’
NEWS

Expert sounds alarm over Attica’s ‘environmental collapse’

Wildfires continue in Greece as EU allies send aid
NEWS

Wildfires continue in Greece as EU allies send aid

‘We are in despair,’ says official as blazes continue to rage
NEWS

‘We are in despair,’ says official as blazes continue to rage

Settlements evacuated as wildfires spread
NEWS

Settlements evacuated as wildfires spread

All roads between Elefsina and Corinth closed due to fires
NEWS

All roads between Elefsina and Corinth closed due to fires

Mandra mayor warns of approaching wildfire
NEWS

Mandra mayor warns of approaching wildfire