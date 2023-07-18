All roads between Elefsina and Corinth closed due to fires

All roads between Elefsina and Corinth have been closed by order of the police, due to the intensification of wildfires in the region.

The order concerns the new motorway between the two toll stations at Elefsina and Corinth as well as the old national highway.

The roads are the only access points to the Peloponnese from Athens.

“The fire seems to be moving menacingly towards the new Athens-Corinth highway, in the area of the Kalamaki toll road,” said the deputy governor of Corinth, Haris Vytiniotis, told state news agency AMNA.

On Tuesday evening, residents of the Glykia Zoi settlement were ordered to evacuate their homes and move towards Agioi Theodoroi due to a fire raging in the wider area.

Earlier, the Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi municipality was placed under a six-month state of civil protection emergency to deal with the consequences of the fires in the area.

The municipality said that more than 150 people whose homes were affected by the fire in the wider area of Kallithea, Loutraki, have been accommodated in local hotels.