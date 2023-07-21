Third ‘Kleon’ heat surge forecast for next week

Temperatures are expected to climb to 44 degrees Celsius in some parts of Greece on Friday and Saturday, while on Sunday they may even hit a sizzling 45C in eastern regions.

After a brief reprieve on Monday, when temperatures are forecast to ease by 2 to 5 Celsius, a third heat surge will hit the country from Tuesday, the National Meteorological Service said in its updated forecast on the Kleon heatwave.

The new heat surge is forecast to continue until Thursday, July 27. [AMNA]