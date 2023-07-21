Cyprus and Croatia to send three firefighting aircraft

Cyprus and Croatia are to deploy firefighting aircraft to Greece through the EU-wide Civil Protection Mechanism, following an additional request from the General Secretariat of Civil Protection, to help battle wildfires that have intensified as the Kleon heat wave continues.

Cyprus has provided two Air Tractors and Croatia one CL-415 from the rescEU fleet of firefighting planes.

The three aircraft will join the two Italian CL-415 planes and two French CL-415 aircraft from the same rescEU fleet.

Already assisting Greek ground firefighting forces are contingents of Romanian (40 firefighters and 5 vehicles) and Slovakian (31 firefighters and 15 vehicles) firefighters.

In addition, a detachment of 149 firefighters and 49 vehicles are expected to arrive from Poland on Friday. Romania is sending an additional 50 firefighters and 10 fire trucks, while Bulgaria is also sending a ground unit with 50 firefighters and 10 vehicles.

The Greek firefighters are supported by firefighting teams from Romania, Malta and Bulgaria as part of the prepositioned program of the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

Greece has also received aerial firefighting assistance from Israel and Jordan.