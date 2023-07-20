NEWS

State of emergency declared in three areas in Rhodes as wildfire rages

Greek authorities placed three areas in the eastern Aegean island of Rhodes in a state of emergency on Thursday, allowing it to mobilize all forces as wildfires continued to burn.

The state of emergency concerns the municipal units of Kameiros, Atavyros and Lindos and will remain in place for the next six months (until 18 January 2024), according to the decision signed by Civil Protection General Secretary, Vassilis Papageorgiou.

The request was submitted on Wednesday by the regional governor of the South Aegean and the mayor of Rhodes.

On Wednesday, authorities evacuated four villages and a hotel as the wildfire that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday near the village of Apollonas in the western mountains approached the settlements. 

Fire

