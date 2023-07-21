Kos synagogue to reopen after extensive renovations

Seventy-eight years after the deportation of Kos’ Jews by the Nazis and their murder in Auschwitz, the Dodecanese island’s synagogue will reopen its doors on Sunday, following extensive renovations.

“The historic Kal Shalom once again functions as a synagogue and opens its doors to the local community and to thousands of visitors from all over the world,” said the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KISE), in a statement issued ahead of the reopening.

The renovation project was overseen by architect Elias Messinas and carried out with the help of the local municipality, the KISE and other organisations.

In addition to its religious function, the renovated synagogue will also operate as a place of memory, knowledge and culture. [AMNA]