NEWS

Kos synagogue to reopen after extensive renovations

Kos synagogue to reopen after extensive renovations
[Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KISE)]

Seventy-eight years after the deportation of Kos’ Jews by the Nazis and their murder in Auschwitz, the Dodecanese island’s synagogue will reopen its doors on Sunday, following extensive renovations.

“The historic Kal Shalom once again functions as a synagogue and opens its doors to the local community and to thousands of visitors from all over the world,” said the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KISE), in a statement issued ahead of the reopening.

The renovation project was overseen by architect Elias Messinas and carried out with the help of the local municipality, the KISE and other organisations.

In addition to its religious function, the renovated synagogue will also operate as a place of memory, knowledge and culture. [AMNA]

History Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Jewish community: Holocaust remembrance is ‘sacred mission’
NEWS

Jewish community: Holocaust remembrance is ‘sacred mission’

Jewish monument in Thessaloniki vandalized again 
NEWS

Jewish monument in Thessaloniki vandalized again 

Erdogan to commemorate 1974 Cyprus invasion
NEWS

Erdogan to commemorate 1974 Cyprus invasion

Cyprus’s division is ‘a top national priority’ for Greece, says Foreign Ministry
NEWS

Cyprus’s division is ‘a top national priority’ for Greece, says Foreign Ministry

Poland seeks ally in Greece in campaign for World War II reparations
NEWS

Poland seeks ally in Greece in campaign for World War II reparations

Sakellaropoulou to open conference on Lausanne Treaty centenary

Sakellaropoulou to open conference on Lausanne Treaty centenary