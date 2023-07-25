More evacuations ordered in Rhodes and Corfu

Authorities have called on people in Plimmiri and Lachania, two southern Rhodes villages, to evacuate in the direction of Apolakkia due to wildfires in the area in a message sent via the emergency number 112.

A short time earlier, residents in Genadi and Vati, also on Rhodes, were ordered to evacuate to Lindos, for the same reason.

Emergency 112 evacuation messages were also sent to people in the Corfiot villages of Siki and Imerolia, who were told to make their way to Kassiopi port, while the residents of Loutses were ordered to evacuate to Acharavi.