Firefighting aircraft crashes while battling Evia wildfire

A search and rescue operation is underway for two airmen on the island of Evia after their Canadair firefighting aircraft crashed while battling the wildfire that is raging in the southern part of the island.

In a statement, the Air Force said: “At 15:05, a CL-215 aircraft, with a crew of two airmen, of the 355th Tactical Transport Squadron of the 112th Combat Wing, crashed during aerial firefighting in Platanistos, Evia.

“A search-and-rescue operation is underway for the two airmen. One Air Force Super Puma helicopter and one AB-205 helicopter, as well as one Navy S-70 helicopter, have rushed to the area.”

Platanistos lies about 10km east of Karystos, in the south of the island.

State broadcaster ERT showed footage of the plane dropping water over a fire, striking a tree before crashing into a ravine and bursting into flames.

Footage also shows the aftermath of the crash.