NEWS

Firefighting aircraft crashes while battling Evia wildfire

Firefighting aircraft crashes while battling Evia wildfire
[File photo/InTime News]

A search and rescue operation is underway for two airmen on the island of Evia after their Canadair firefighting aircraft crashed while battling the wildfire that is raging in the southern part of the island.

In a statement, the Air Force said: “At 15:05, a CL-215 aircraft, with a crew of two airmen, of the 355th Tactical Transport Squadron of the 112th Combat Wing, crashed during aerial firefighting in Platanistos, Evia.

“A search-and-rescue operation is underway for the two airmen. One Air Force Super Puma helicopter and one AB-205 helicopter, as well as one Navy S-70 helicopter, have rushed to the area.”

Platanistos lies about 10km east of Karystos, in the south of the island.

State broadcaster ERT showed footage of the plane dropping water over a fire, striking a tree before crashing into a ravine and bursting into flames.

 

Footage also shows the aftermath of the crash.

 

 

Fire Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two brothers die in Zakynthos house fire
NEWS

Two brothers die in Zakynthos house fire

Four people arrested over deadly bridge collapse near Patra
NEWS

Four people arrested over deadly bridge collapse near Patra

Bridge collapse near Patra leaves one dead
NEWS

Bridge collapse near Patra leaves one dead

Man, 46, dies of suspected heatstroke on Evia
NEWS

Man, 46, dies of suspected heatstroke on Evia

Young tourist injured in photo-op fall
NEWS

Young tourist injured in photo-op fall

Two former transport ministers could face probe
NEWS

Two former transport ministers could face probe