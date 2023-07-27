NEWS

Androulakis received three phone messages with spyware links

Androulakis received three phone messages with spyware links
[Intime News]

PASOK chief Nikos Androulakis told lawmakers on Wednesday that he has learned of an additional attempt to tap his phone with illegal spyware apart from the two that were made public last year.

Speaking in Parliament, the socialist leader said that he had received a letter from the Data Protection Authority – which is conducting an investigation into illegal wiretaps targeting politicians, journalists and private individuals – confirming that three attempts were made to monitor his private conversations and messages with the Predator spyware.

He said the first two attempts were in September 2021 – one of which was discovered during a probe into the matter by the European Parliament, where Androulakis was an MEP – and the third was on October 20, 2021, when he was already under surveillance by Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) and running for the leadership of PASOK.

Wiretapping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US adds Athens-based surveillance firm Intellexa to export control list
NEWS

US adds Athens-based surveillance firm Intellexa to export control list

PASOK leader in no doubt of PM’s knowledge of wiretap
NEWS

PASOK leader in no doubt of PM’s knowledge of wiretap

PASOK leader Androulakis says PM knows why he was spied on 
NEWS

PASOK leader Androulakis says PM knows why he was spied on 

EU lawmakers warn of Hungary, Poland spyware abuses
NEWS

EU lawmakers warn of Hungary, Poland spyware abuses

Privacy watchdog to approve report on EYP
NEWS

Privacy watchdog to approve report on EYP

PEGA head denies report on spyware inquiry
NEWS

PEGA head denies report on spyware inquiry