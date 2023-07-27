Androulakis received three phone messages with spyware links

PASOK chief Nikos Androulakis told lawmakers on Wednesday that he has learned of an additional attempt to tap his phone with illegal spyware apart from the two that were made public last year.

Speaking in Parliament, the socialist leader said that he had received a letter from the Data Protection Authority – which is conducting an investigation into illegal wiretaps targeting politicians, journalists and private individuals – confirming that three attempts were made to monitor his private conversations and messages with the Predator spyware.

He said the first two attempts were in September 2021 – one of which was discovered during a probe into the matter by the European Parliament, where Androulakis was an MEP – and the third was on October 20, 2021, when he was already under surveillance by Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) and running for the leadership of PASOK.