Privacy watchdog to approve report on EYP

The plenary of the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) is expected to meet on Wednesday to approve the report of the team that conducted the audit of the National Intelligence Service (EYP) on the wiretapping case.

The drafting of the audit report was recently completed and at Wednesday’s meeting the final conclusions are expected to receive the approval of the authority’s plenary. Sources say that the report is based on the minutes observed during at least four on-site inspections conducted by ADAE at the premises of EYP starting from September 2022.

In the final document, however, there are also the conclusions reached by the independent authority’s officials, such as, for example, that the leadership of EYP did not respond to the request to communicate to the ADAE officials the file on the surveillance of PASOK President Nikos Androulakis or that it did not follow protocol for the destruction of the case files.