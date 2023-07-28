Citizen Protection Minister Mitarakis resigns

Minister of Citizen Protection Notis Mitarakis has resigned for “personal reasons.”

A government briefing confirmed that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had accepted his resignation.

The Ministry of Citizen Protection is responsible for the country’s public security services, such as the police, fire service and General Secretariat for Civil Protection.

Deputy Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports Yiannis Oikonomou has been appointed in his place.

MP Yiannis Vroutsis has been appointed Deputy Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports.

The new ministers will be sworn in at 7 p.m. at the Presidential Mansion.