NEWS

Citizen Protection Minister Mitarakis resigns

Citizen Protection Minister Mitarakis resigns

Minister of Citizen Protection Notis Mitarakis has resigned for “personal reasons.”

A government briefing confirmed that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had accepted his resignation.

The Ministry of Citizen Protection is responsible for the country’s public security services, such as the police, fire service and General Secretariat for Civil Protection.

Deputy Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports Yiannis Oikonomou has been appointed in his place.

MP Yiannis Vroutsis has been appointed Deputy Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports.

The new ministers will be sworn in at 7 p.m. at the Presidential Mansion.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Spartiates party leader faces mutiny
NEWS

Spartiates party leader faces mutiny

PM discusses wildfires with President Sakellaropoulou
NEWS

PM discusses wildfires with President Sakellaropoulou

Kasidiaris says he wants to run for Athens mayor
NEWS

Kasidiaris says he wants to run for Athens mayor

Achtsioglou criticizes government response to wildfires, calls for investigation into plane crash
NEWS

Achtsioglou criticizes government response to wildfires, calls for investigation into plane crash

Law easing restrictions for Greeks voting from abroad passed
NEWS

Law easing restrictions for Greeks voting from abroad passed

Greek and Bulgarian leaders discuss bilateral relations, mutual cooperation
NEWS

Greek and Bulgarian leaders discuss bilateral relations, mutual cooperation