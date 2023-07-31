Minister announces hiring of 500 firefighters to strengthen civil protection

During an interview with newspaper To Vima on Sunday, Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias discussed the forthcoming priorities to enhance Civil Protection.

Kikilias emphasized that their foremost concern is recruiting over 500 new firefighters to provide substantial support during wildfires.

He outlined their core priorities and actions for the upcoming period, which include restructuring prevention and response policies with a particular focus on strengthening fire protection zones in forested areas.

Additionally, they plan to involve both levels of local government through a modern and organized model of prevention and response, while also enhancing and organizing the involvement of volunteers and voluntary organizations in fire prevention and firefighting efforts. [AMNA]