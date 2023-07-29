NEWS

Authorities revoke state of emergency in Rhodes

An aerial view of an umbrella set on a beach and burned land in the background, as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes, Greece on July 27, 2023. [Nicolas Economou/Reuters]

The state of emergency declared in Rhodes on July 20 following the destructive wildfires that ravaged the island for more than 10 says was lifted on Saturday, the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection announced.

Residents and visitors received a notifications from the emergency number 112 to return safely to their places of residence.

The several fronts that burned the island were extinguished but flames rekindled in some areas and Civil Protection forces remained on alert.

