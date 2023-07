The Hellenic Fire Service has responded to a fire in the suburb of Kifissia, north of Athens, on Monday that is burning in the area surrounding the old Grand Chalet hotel.

According to information from the scene, the blaze is burning dry grass and garbage located at the back of the hotel. The HFS has stated that there is no risk of the fire spreading to nearby homes.

Five firefighters and two vehicles, along with volunteers, are on scene.