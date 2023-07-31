NEWS

Greek inflation at 3.4% in July; eurozone inflation at 5.3%

Greek inflation at 3.4% in July; eurozone inflation at 5.3%
The EU-harmonized consumer price index in Greece reached 4.5% in April 2023, reverting to the levels of 2021 (4.4% in December 2021). This was the fourth lowest inflation among eurozone countries, after Luxembourg (2.7%), Belgium (3.3%), Cyprus and Spain (both 3.8%).

Greece’s inflation rose slightly to 3.4% in July, compared with 2.8% in June, according to Eurostat data. Eurozone inflation stood at 5.3% in July 2023, down from 5.5% in June.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in July (10.8%, compared with 11.6% in June), followed by services (5.6%, compared with 5.4% in June), non-energy industrial goods (5.0%, compared with 5.5% in June) and energy (-6.1%, compared with -5.6% in June). [AMNA]

Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Household Basket extended until year’s end
NEWS

Household Basket extended until year’s end

Greek annual inflation rate slowed to 3.0% in April
NEWS

Greek annual inflation rate slowed to 3.0% in April

Eurozone inflation slowed to 6.9% in March, Greece at 5.4%
NEWS

Eurozone inflation slowed to 6.9% in March, Greece at 5.4%

First credits on market pass cards by March 3
NEWS

First credits on market pass cards by March 3

Expensive animal feed hurting livestock farming
NEWS

Expensive animal feed hurting livestock farming

Economy will determine election result
NEWS

Economy will determine election result