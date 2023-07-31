Greek inflation at 3.4% in July; eurozone inflation at 5.3%

The EU-harmonized consumer price index in Greece reached 4.5% in April 2023, reverting to the levels of 2021 (4.4% in December 2021). This was the fourth lowest inflation among eurozone countries, after Luxembourg (2.7%), Belgium (3.3%), Cyprus and Spain (both 3.8%).

Greece’s inflation rose slightly to 3.4% in July, compared with 2.8% in June, according to Eurostat data. Eurozone inflation stood at 5.3% in July 2023, down from 5.5% in June.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in July (10.8%, compared with 11.6% in June), followed by services (5.6%, compared with 5.4% in June), non-energy industrial goods (5.0%, compared with 5.5% in June) and energy (-6.1%, compared with -5.6% in June). [AMNA]