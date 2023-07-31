NEWS

26 migrants picked up off Lesvos

Τhe Hellenic Coast Guard rescued 26 migrants and arrested five of them (aged 23, 22, 23, 21 and 23) in the sea region south of Agrilia on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Monday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, one of its vessels conducting a surveillance patrol noticed an inflatable dinghy with passengers within Turkish territorial waters.

At the sight of the Coast Guard vessel, the five migrants arrested tore the air chamber of the dinghy, resulting in the inflow of water and all occupants falling into the sea.

According to the people who were picked up by the Coast Guard, there were no missing persons.

