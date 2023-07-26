NEWS

Police arrest two people for alleged human trafficking

Police arrest two people for alleged human trafficking
File photo.

Authorities have arrested two people for allegedly smuggling 35 migrants across the Aegean Sea using an unusual itinerary that brought them to a wildfire-afflicted island close to the mainland.

The coast guard said the two men were stopped off the island of Evia late Tuesday on a 15-meter (45-foot) speedboat heading east in the direction of Turkey, from where they are believed to have departed. Shortly afterward, the 35 migrants were found on a beach in the vicinity of Kymi, a town in central Evia, the coast guard said in a statement.

The island has been hit by wildfires in recent days, and on Tuesday a water-dropping plane crashed there while fighting a blaze, killing both pilots.

Greece remains a major entry point for people fleeing conflict or hardship in the Middle East and Africa for a better life in the European Union. For years, most were smuggled in small boats from the Turkish coast to Greece’s nearby eastern Aegean islands, but intense patrolling has made that route less popular.

Instead, smugglers have increasingly been sending sailboats crammed with people that cross the central and southern Aegean, round the southern tip of Greece and continue on to Italy. 

 

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU watchdog opens probe in role of bloc’s border agency in Mediterranean shipwreck tragedy
NEWS

EU watchdog opens probe in role of bloc’s border agency in Mediterranean shipwreck tragedy

Rhodes: Coast guard pursues migrant sailboat, arrests captain
NEWS

Rhodes: Coast guard pursues migrant sailboat, arrests captain

Bodies of four Pakistanis who died in migrant boat sinking off Greece brought home
NEWS

Bodies of four Pakistanis who died in migrant boat sinking off Greece brought home

Thirty-four migrants rescued off Kos
NEWS

Thirty-four migrants rescued off Kos

Cyprus excludes new asylum seekers from resettlement scheme
NEWS

Cyprus excludes new asylum seekers from resettlement scheme

MEPs urge radical change in Mediterranean search and rescue
NEWS

MEPs urge radical change in Mediterranean search and rescue