Finds emerge in ammunition depot explosion probe

Some conclusions are reportedly emerging from an administrative inquiry (EDE) confirming that the explosions at the ammo depot on a Hellenic Air Force base last Friday in central Greece were caused by the general-purpose air-to-ground bombs (iron bombs) stored in above-ground facilities that were exposed to the heat load of the wildfire that was raging in the vicinity.

Authorities are investigating why an ammunition depot at an air force base near the town of Nea Anchialos was not defended more effectively from a wildfire last week, resulting in mass explosions of precious ordnance, including heavy bombs and missiles, and necessitating the relocation of several F-16 fighter jets from the air base. The commander of the 111th Combat Wing has been relieved of his duties.

The inquiry, which is part of the government’s aim for a comprehensive revision of the rules for the protection of military camps, is moving within the bounds of what was foreseen – i.e. a formal confirmation that all rules had been followed in the usual way.

Tuesday saw a third round of testimonies of senior armed forces officers, which were necessary in order to draw up the conclusion of the inquiry ordered by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.

The conclusion is supplemented by evidence from the autopsy conducted by the Hellenic Air Force’s pyrotechnic experts, the visual material from the Heron drones and the testimonies of the officers who were summoned on the matter.

According to early testimony, the storage was done in a “planned” manner, whatever that means for the actual safety of the facilities. In essence, the bombs appear to have been exposed, and their covering was insufficient to protect them from the increasing heat load.

However, violations of the rules governing the storage of outmoded munitions have been detected, but not to the point of causing explosions.