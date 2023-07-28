Defense Minister calls for sworn investigation and safety reassessment following explosion

One day after an unchecked wildfire in central Greece triggered massive explosions at an Air Force ammunition depot, leading to the evacuation of several F-16 fighter jets from the air base where the depot is located, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias requested an urgent sworn investigation from the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff concerning the incident.

“If there are any responsibilities, they will be fully attributed,” Dendias said. He further mentioned that there were no safety issues for the military personnel.

“I have requested a comprehensive reassessment of fire safety plans for all camps and the three branches of the Armed Forces. I want to assure you that the safety of personnel, facilities, and equipment has consistently been a top priority. It remains an utmost priority for the current government and for everyone,” he said.