Gerapetritis: ‘Sovereignty not up for discussion’

Speaking ahead of the next two Greek-Turkish milestones, the UN General Assembly in New York in mid-September and the High Council between Greece and Turkey toward the end of the year, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis reiterated on Tuesday that the sole fundamental difference between the two countries, namely the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf, can be put to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, Gerapetritis also noted in the runup to these milestones that he maintains a good personal relationship and regular communication with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

With regard to Greece’s right to extend its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles, he stressed that Athens will exercise it when the time is deemed politically and nationally beneficial.

He also clarified once again that “sovereignty is unitary, indivisible, and cannot in any way be broken up and hence is not on the agenda.”

Issues related to territorial waters or to the ownership of islands and their demilitarization are in no way up for any discussion, he said.