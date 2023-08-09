NEWS

50-year-old man assaulted by delivery worker dies

A 50-year-old man has passed away after being assaulted by a 27-year-old delivery worker on Agia Sofia pedestrian street, located in the heart of Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the 50-year-old confronted the 27-year-old individual for riding his motorcycle on the pedestrian walkway.

Subsequently, the delivery worker physically attacked the 50-year-old man, who was later transferred to AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki by an EKAV ambulance. The assault victim succumbed to his injuries during the early hours of Wednesday.

Law enforcement has apprehended the 27-year-old perpetrator, who is anticipated to be presented before the prosecutor for further legal proceedings.

