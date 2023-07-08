NEWS

Officer arrested after killing 20-year-old man in car chase near Larisa

A police officer was arrested on Saturday after he shot and killed a 20-year-old man following a car chase outside the city of Larisa in central Greece on Saturday. 

According to the police, the victim was driving a pickup truck that had been stolen from Athens when officers signaled him to stop at the Moschohori toll station near Larissa. The 20-year-old sped on and officers chased him for a while until he returned to Moshohori and smashed the car on a wall. 

He tried to escape on foot and one of the officers chasing him shot and killed him. An ambulance was called to the scene but was unable to resuscitate him.

The victim, a Syrian national, had been released from prison last March where he served time for trafficking migrants. 

