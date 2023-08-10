Woman hospitalized following speedboat fire near Gythio

A woman has been admitted to Gythio Health Center as a precautionary measure following a fire that erupted on a speedboat she was aboard, accompanied by two other individuals. The incident occurred on Thursday off the coast of Vathy near Gythio, in the southern Peloponnese.

Emergency personnel from both the Fire Department and the Coast Guard promptly arrived at the scene to handle the situation.

The fire originated under circumstances that are currently unidentified. All three passengers were able to reach the shore safely before the fire could escalate, despite it causing damage to the vessel.

The investigation into the incident is being pursued by the Gythio Coast Guard unit.