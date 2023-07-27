Parliament to support the unborn child of Canadair pilot killed in action

Parliament President Constantinos Tasoulas on Thursday announced that the Hellenic Parliament will offer support to the unborn child of fallen air force pilot Christos Moulas, who was killed in the line of duty when his Canadair firefighting plane crashed during efforts to extinguish the wildfire at Karystos on Evia.

To applause from all sections of Parliament, he said that the child will receive financial support in the form of an annual stipend until it becomes 25 years old. [AMNA]