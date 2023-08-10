Delivery worker in pretrial custody over beating death

A 27-year-old delivery worker has been remanded into pretrial custody on charges of manslaughter through grievous bodily harm in the northern port city of Thessaloniki over the death of a man, aged 50, during a physical altercation.

Testifying before an investigating magistrate on Thursday, the suspect said he did not intend to kill the victim, who, he claimed, “started the fight.”

It appears that the altercation began when the older man took issue with the delivery worker for driving his motorcycle on the pedestrian street of Agia Sofia.

The fight ended with the 50-year-old collapsing onto the ground. The coroner who examined his body after he died at the AHEPA Hospital said he had extensive injuries to his head, similar to having fallen from a height.

The incident took place on Monday.