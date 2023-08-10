NEWS

Delivery worker in pretrial custody over beating death

Delivery worker in pretrial custody over beating death

A 27-year-old delivery worker has been remanded into pretrial custody on charges of manslaughter through grievous bodily harm in the northern port city of Thessaloniki over the death of a man, aged 50, during a physical altercation.

Testifying before an investigating magistrate on Thursday, the suspect said he did not intend to kill the victim, who, he claimed, “started the fight.”

It appears that the altercation began when the older man took issue with the delivery worker for driving his motorcycle on the pedestrian street of Agia Sofia.

The fight ended with the 50-year-old collapsing onto the ground. The coroner who examined his body after he died at the AHEPA Hospital said he had extensive injuries to his head, similar to having fallen from a height.

The incident took place on Monday. 

Crime Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
50-year-old man assaulted by delivery worker dies
NEWS

50-year-old man assaulted by delivery worker dies

Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters. UEFA postpones Champions League qualifier
NEWS

Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters. UEFA postpones Champions League qualifier

Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters
NEWS

Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters

Seven police officers removed from posts over deadly fan brawl
NEWS

Seven police officers removed from posts over deadly fan brawl

Investigation under way into police response to deadly hooligan clash in Athens
NEWS

Investigation under way into police response to deadly hooligan clash in Athens

Police responds to criticism over deadly soccer fan clash
NEWS

Police responds to criticism over deadly soccer fan clash