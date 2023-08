Greece’s Coast Guard rescued 22 migrants (12 men, four women, three boys and a girl) from a sailboat that was sailing off the coast of Rhodes, in the eastern Aegean, late on Sunday, authorities said.

The search-and-rescue vessel collected the passengers and brought them to the island where two of the men aged 44 and 48 years old, respectively, were arrested as suspected migrant traffickers.

The sailboat was confiscated.