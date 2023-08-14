NEWS

Rally planned to protest detention of Himare mayor-elect Beleri

Rally planned to protest detention of Himare mayor-elect Beleri

The ethnic Greek organization Omonoia is holding a rally in the southern Albanian city of Himare on Monday evening to demand the immediate release of Fredi Beleri, the city’s mayor-elect, so that he can be sworn in and assume his duties. 

The protest will take place at 6 p.m. at the pedestrian street of Spilaion. The date was chosen as a deadline for Beleri’s swearing-in ceremony expires. According to Albanian electoral law, a mayor must be sworn within three months from the date of his election. In Beleri’s case, the deadline is August 14. Organizers hope that the event will activate the international community to demand his release.

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis is traveling to Himare to meet with members of the ethnic-Greek community and address the rally.

Beleri was detained on May 12 on allegations of bribing voters, a charge that he denies, and elected mayor of Himare on May 14. His repeated appeals lodged with the Tirana courts have been rejected. Greece has repeatedly protested his continuing detention.

Albania Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens mayor to meet ethnic Greeks in Himare
ALBANIA VISIT

Athens mayor to meet ethnic Greeks in Himare

FM sends stern message to Albania over mayor-elect’s continued detention
NEWS

FM sends stern message to Albania over mayor-elect’s continued detention

EU’s Schinas rails against continued imprisonment of ethnic-Greek mayor in Albania
NEWS

EU’s Schinas rails against continued imprisonment of ethnic-Greek mayor in Albania

Albanian court rejects Beleri’s appeal
NEWS

Albanian court rejects Beleri’s appeal

PM raises ethnic Greek mayor’s arrest with Rama
NEWS

PM raises ethnic Greek mayor’s arrest with Rama

Himare mayor-elect lashes out at Albanian PM
NEWS

Himare mayor-elect lashes out at Albanian PM