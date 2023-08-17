PASOK bid to block jailed Kasidiaris from elections

The center-left PASOK party is undertaking a legislative initiative in order to prevent convicted former Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris from running in the upcoming local elections.

Kasidiaris officially submitted his candidacy from prison last week to run for mayor of Athens in October’s municipal elections. He will be running under the banner of the political party Free Athenians.

Calling for broad support in Parliament, PASOK is expected to submit its proposal before August 31, when the deadline for submitting candidacies for the October elections expires.

It said that the proposal will be in a similar vein to the regulation that prevented Kasidiaris’ party from participating in the recent parliamentary elections.

“That regulation briefly provided that if a party has a leadership convicted of, among other things, [running] a criminal organization, it cannot run in the elections,” PASOK said.