NEWS

Athens-Corinth motorway reopens after fuel removed from burned truck

[ERT News]

Road traffic on the Athens-Corinth motorway towards the Greek capital was restored after seven hours on Thursday night after a fire on a truck carrying liquified gas in Kakia Skala in early afternoon prompted authorities to close the road amid fears of an explosion.

The lane towards Corinth will stay closed until the truck is removed.

The Fire Brigade said a team of specialists sent at the scene to handle the transfusion of 7.2 tones of liquefied gas contained in the truck was completed late in the evening.

Road traffic on the old Athens-Corinth motorway was also restored in both directions.

Accident Transport

