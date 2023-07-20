Two former transport ministers could face probe

A crane removes debris as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Thursday. [AP]

The case of a contract to build or upgrade remote control and signaling systems for Greek railways has been transmitted to Parliament to determine the culpability of two former transport ministers for the delays in its implementation.

The case was taken up by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Two former transport ministers could potentially face charges: Christos Spirtzis, minister in the SYRIZA-led government from 2016 to 2019, and Kostas A. Karamanlis, who held the portfolio from 2019 until he resigned in March 2023, in the wake of the deadly Tempe rail collision, which claimed 57 lives.

Karamanlis was re-elected MP in the June 2023 election, but not Spirtzis.

A proposal to press charges against the two can be submitted by a minimum of 30 MPs, but setting up an investigating committee requires a simple majority, that is, 151 MPs.