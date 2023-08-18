NEWS

Greek drivers prone to parking violations, speeding

Illegal parking and speeding are the offenses to which Greek drivers appear most prone to this summer. Indeed, one in four inspections by the Traffic Police found an infringement, with Crete leading the way.

Out of 105,644 checks conducted by the Traffic Police on August 6-12, a total of 24,062 violations were recorded, according to Citizen Protection Ministry data. An impressive 68% of the offenses concerned speeding, illegal parking, driving without a license and failure to wear a helmet or seat belt.

Most offenses, 2,994, were recorded in Crete, with 2,936 following in the South Aegean, 2,726 in Thessaloniki, 2,060 in Attica, 2,003 in Thessaly, 1,855 in Central Macedonia, 1,680 in Western Greece, 1, 569 in Peloponnese, 1,502 in Epirus, 1,482 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 1,048 in Central Greece, 1,018 on the Ionian Islands, 793 in the North Aegean and 396 in Western Macedonia.

