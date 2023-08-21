Full text: Mitsotakis, Zelenskyy sign joint declaration on Ukraine’s NATO prospects

Greece and Ukraine confirmed their commitment to the latter’s efforts to join NATO, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Joint Declaration on Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration signed in Athens on Monday evening.

Zelenskyy was in Athens as Mitsotakis is hosting Western Balkans and EU member state leaders in a informal discussion and dinner on EU enlargement and regional issues.

In the statement, Greece said it will “continue to support the Alliance’s strong and effective political and material support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring the ability of Ukraine to effectively defend its territory on land, at sea and in the air,” and to provide military, technical, defense, and humanitarian support to Ukraine.

“The Hellenic Republic is is committed to participate together with international organizations, allies and partners in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine after the war,” the Joint Declaration said, adding that the Hellenic Republic supports Ukraine to become NATO Member when Allies agree and conditions are met, as stated in the NATO Vilnius Summit Declaration.”

The full text of the Joint Declaration follows below:

Acknowledging the need to further strengthen the consolidated capacity of the Euro-Atlantic community to counter existing and potential global challenges and security threats,Emphasizing that the Russian Federation is a significant threat to Allies´ security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area, as stipulated in the NATO 2022 Strategic Concept adopted by Heads of State and Government at the NATO Summit in Madrid on 29 June 2022,

Recalling that NATO does not seek confrontation, poses no threat to Russian Federation and will continue to respond to Russian threats and hostile actions in a united and responsible way, including by strengthening deterrence and defense for all Allies, enhancing resilience and supporting its partners to counter malign interference and aggression,

Taking note that following the NATO Madrid Declaration as of 29 June 2022, the Allies reaffirmed in NATO Vilnius Summit Declaration as of 11 July 2023, their full support to Ukraine’s inherent right to self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter and their steadfast commitment to further step up political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Referring to Article 10 of the NATO Washington Treaty, which clearly states that any other European State in a position to further the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area may be invited to accede to this Treaty,

Taking note of the Constitution of Ukraine which defines acquiring full-fledged membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a strategic course of the state,

Noting Ukraine’s significant contribution to the security of North Atlantic area, in particular its efforts to deter Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression,

Having regard to the Joint Appeal of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Speaker of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as of 30 September 2022 on Ukraine’s application for NATO membership,

Noting the firm stance of the Hellenic Republic with regard to Ukraine’s strategic course of Euro-Atlantic integration in line with what was agreed among Allies in NATO Vilnius Summit and the G7 Joint Declaration,

The Hellenic Republic and Ukraine

– welcome the significant achievements of Ukraine in advancing on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration, in particular, with regard to achieving interoperability with NATO as demonstrated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield;

– confirm their commitment to strengthen joint efforts in supporting the integration of Ukraine with the Alliance and implementation of NATO standards;

– declare the following:

1) the Hellenic Republic will continue to support the Alliance’s strong and effective political and material support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring the ability of Ukraine to effectively defend its territory on land, at sea and in the air;

2) Ukraine highly appreciates all valuable practical assistance being provided by the Hellenic Republic and the people of the Hellenic Republic in order to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities;

3) the Hellenic Republic will continue to provide military, technical, defense, and humanitarian support to Ukraine.

4) the Hellenic Republic is committed to participate together with international organizations, allies and partners in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine after the war.

5) declare that security of Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area and fully support the NATO-Ukraine Council as a venue to further increase and expand ongoing cooperation to help fulfill Ukraine’s path towards the Euro-Atlantic family;

6) note that the Hellenic Republic supports Ukraine to become NATO Member when Allies agree and conditions are met, as stated in the NATO Vilnius Summit Declaration.

[AMNA]