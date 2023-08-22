Eleven Balkan leaders, joined by EU officials, issue Athens Declaration

Bottom row from left, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Council President Charles Michel, President of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic and top row from left, President of Romania Marcel Ciolacu, Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovacevski, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti, Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Kristo and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov pose for a family photo at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Eleven leaders of Balkan countries including Greece meeting in Athens expressed their “unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, based on the values of democracy and rule of law” in the face of Russian aggression, on Monday night.

After an informal dinner held by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the 11 leaders issued the Athens Declaration statement in which also agreed “there can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities” and said all those responsible must be held accountable.

In the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, they underlined “the importance of setting (…) a target for the completion of the vision of an EU enriched with the Western Balkans, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.”

The Athens Declaration

“We, President Aleksandar Vucic, President Maia Sandu, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Jakov Milatovic, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers Borjana Kristo, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, in the presence of the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission, met in Athens today, twenty years after the historic EU-Western Balkans Summit in Thessaloniki, and issued the following statement:



1. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a pivotal moment for Europe, creating a new level of awareness of shared principles, unity and common future within the EU. This is a critical time for the security, peace and stability of our European continent. The laws and principles that contributed to a stable and predictable European security order for so long have been violated and we witness anew the manifestation of the disastrous effects of revisionism.

2. In the face of Russian aggression, we express our unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, based on the values of democracy and rule of law.

3. In our discussions in Athens today, we expressed support and appreciation for the earnest efforts by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in setting out the principles for peace in line with the UN Charter, in his Peace Formula. We also welcomed the efforts of the UN General Assembly to promote a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine.

4. We agreed that there can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities, such as attacks against civilians and the destruction of infrastructure and all those responsible must be held accountable.

5. Twenty years ago, the Thessaloniki Summit acknowledged that the Western Balkans belong to the European Union. We firmly believe that today this statement remains more relevant than ever. The escalating war of aggression against Ukraine revealed the urgent need for a strong, resilient and inclusive EU as a cornerstone of peace and prosperity among our peoples during these challenging times.

6. We stressed that the Western Balkans, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, geographically adjacent to EU Member States, have a common European heritage, history and a future defined by shared opportunities and challenges. As a strategic investment in peace, security and stability in Europe, it is important for these regions to be embraced as full-fledged members of the European family.

7. Today in Athens, we discussed the way forward, in order to make this vision of Europe a reality. We underlined the importance of setting ourselves a target for the completion of the vision of an EU enriched with the Western Balkans, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. We underlined the need for a re-energized and re-focused enlargement process that is tangible and credible, without shortcuts to the set conditions. We expressed our commitment to support Ukraine and Moldova to take the next steps in their accession process as soon as they have completed the necessary reforms.

8. We firmly believe that 20 years after the Thessaloniki Summit and in light of the new geopolitical reality, the time has come to adopt a bold and ambitious end goal that will serve as guide, inspiration and context.”

