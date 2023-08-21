PM meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

An unannounced meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr is underway at the Prime Minister’s Maximos Mansion.

After the meeting between the two leaders, there are expected to be broader talks between delegations from each country. The two will also make joint statements to the press.

Zelenskyy will also be at the unofficial dinner hosted by Mitsotakis, attended by regional leaders from the Balkans as well as the European Union.

Sources available to Kathimerini indicate that the invitation is a strong message of Greek support to Ukraine as well as the integration of the region in the wider Euro-Atlantic framework, as well as Athens’ critical role in achieving this.

“The timing of the visit of President Zelenskyy, that was achieved in total secrecy for security reasons, to coincide with the visit of regional leaders is not coincidental,” said a governmental source, adding that “Athens becomes the bridge that brings together leaders of the region stretching from the Balkans to Ukraine.”

This is the first official visit of Zelenskyy to Greece.