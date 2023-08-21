PM receives Romanian counterpart at the Maximos Mansion

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Monday with the Prime Minister of Romania Ion-Marcel Ciolacu at the Maximos Mansion. This was the first meeting of the two country leaders after Ciolacu’s assumption of duties in Romania.

Mitsotakis thanked his Romanian counterpart for his country’s support against the wildfires in Greece. They also discussed the bilateral relations with focus on the cooperation in energy as well as the cooperation within EU.

Earlier, Mitsotakis received the President of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Kristo, on Monday at the Maximos Mansion. During the meeting, bilateral relations and Greece’s support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s next steps towards its European perspective were discussed.

It should be noted that the Greek Prime Minister is hosting an informal dinner tonight with the leaders of the Western Balkans and EU member states during which issues related to the enlargement and the European future of the region will be discussed on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the EU-Western Balkans Summit and the “Declaration of Thessaloniki”.

Finally, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel have responded to the prime minister’s invitation and will attend the dinner. [AMNA]