An emergency message was sent to the residents of Fyli, in west Attica, on Tuesday morning telling them to evacuate after a blaze broke out in the area earlier in the day, the fire brigade said.

The message told people to head towards Ano Liosia as the blaze burned near the Kleiston Monastery.

So far, 26 firefighters with 13 vehicles were in the area while air forces have also been mobilized.