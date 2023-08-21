NEWS

Two firefighters injured in northern Greece while operating near wildfire

Two firefighters injured in northern Greece while operating near wildfire
File photo.

Two firefighters were injured, and a fire engine was damaged at the wildfire that broke out earlier on Monday at a forest area in Dialechto, Kavala in northern Greece.

According to sources, one of the firefighters suffers from burns on the face and the other on the hands. Both have been transferred to the hospital.

The residents of Dialechto had received a message via 112 to evacuate their village and move south towards the old national road.

According to the Fire Brigade, 12 firefighters, 6 fire engines and one firefighting aircraft are operating in the area. [ΑΜΝΑ]

Fire Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire hits air force ammunition depot
NEWS

Wildfire hits air force ammunition depot

Parliament to support the unborn child of Canadair pilot killed in action
NEWS

Parliament to support the unborn child of Canadair pilot killed in action

Firefighting plane crash kills two pilots
NEWS

Firefighting plane crash kills two pilots

Firefighting aircraft crashes while battling Evia wildfire
NEWS

Firefighting aircraft crashes while battling Evia wildfire

Two brothers die in Zakynthos house fire
NEWS

Two brothers die in Zakynthos house fire

A bus crashes off the road in central Turkey, leaving 12 passengers dead
NEWS

A bus crashes off the road in central Turkey, leaving 12 passengers dead