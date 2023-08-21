Two firefighters injured in northern Greece while operating near wildfire

Two firefighters were injured, and a fire engine was damaged at the wildfire that broke out earlier on Monday at a forest area in Dialechto, Kavala in northern Greece.

According to sources, one of the firefighters suffers from burns on the face and the other on the hands. Both have been transferred to the hospital.

The residents of Dialechto had received a message via 112 to evacuate their village and move south towards the old national road.

According to the Fire Brigade, 12 firefighters, 6 fire engines and one firefighting aircraft are operating in the area. [ΑΜΝΑ]