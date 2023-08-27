NEWS

Tripadvisor-like system to evaluate state services

For the first time, citizens in Greece will be able to rate the quality of services provided by the state through an online evaluation system, according to an Interior Ministry for improving the efficiency of the civil service. 

The platform will resemble Tripadvisor, through which customers evaluate restaurants or hotels based on the services they offer.

The plan envisages the creation of an electronic mechanism where the citizens themselves will have the first say and will feed their comments to the administration after their service. The aim, say sources in the ministry, is to make the civil service more effective, more efficient and ultimately more convenient. 

Despite the technological advances in many sectors of the state, until now there has been no system to provide the government with data on the quality of services provided by public sector agencies so that targeted improvements can be planned.

