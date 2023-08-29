NEWS

UAE aerobatic display team arrives for Athens Flying Week

[AMNA]

Τhe United Arab Emirates Air Force aerobatic display team and two Typhoons arrived in Athens on Monday to take part in the 11th Athens Flying Week 2023 taking place on September 2-3.

“The presence of ‘Al Fursan’ is a significant success, as this elite group rarely performs outside their country. It is the second time they come to Europe and the first time in Greece. Therefore, the joy and honor of choosing Athens Flying Week 2023 is even more important,” the president of the organizing committee of Athens Flying Week 2023, Panagiotis Podimatas, told state-run news agency AMNA.

The show will also include US F-35s and French Rafale, F-16s from Belgium and Denmark, the Spanish Patrulla Aguila and teams from Switzerland and Belgium, among others. 

Organizers also announced that the world aerobatic champion Luca Bertossio will be participating in the event accompanied by Greek Sky Diving and Gliding teams.

[AMNA]

