AHI hosts event to mark centenary of the burning of Smyrna

The American Hellenic Institute will host a virtual event on September 28 as part of its wider Virtual Speakers Forum entitled “The Enduring Lessons from the Burning of Smyrna and the Turkish Genocide of Anatolian Hellenism: 100 Years of Turkish Denial and Distortion.”

Speakers at the event include Van Coufoudakis, Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Dean Emeritus of the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University – Purdue University, Dr. Constantine Hatzidimitriou, former adjunct professor at Queens College/CUNY and editor of the American Journal of Contemporary Hellenic Issues, Ismini Lamb, Director of the Modern Greek Studies Program at Georgetown University, and Stavros Terry Stavridis, an academic, author, historian, public speaker and freelance writer for the National Herald.

The event will begin at 8 pm Greek time on September 28.

To register for the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wO-f_m-OTpm824F7wEhefw