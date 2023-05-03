Americans to star at Thessaloniki Book Fair

American literature will be the special focus at this year’s 19th Thessaloniki Book Fair on May 4-7, which will feature authors, translators and professionals from around 40 countries and a rich program of events.

The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with The Combined Book Exhibit, brings together 22 American publishing houses, including Abrams Books, Georgetown University Press, Harvard University Press, Macmillan Publishers, Merriam-Webster, MoMa Publications, Penguin Random House, University of Chicago Press and Yale University Press.

In addition, visitors to the exhibition at Helexpo will have the opportunity to meet with prominent American writers.