NEWS

NATO post draws Greek ire

Finnish and NATO flags are seen printed on paper this illustration taken April 13, 2022. [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Diplomatic sources say Greece’s representation to NATO has sent a protest letter to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, following the congratulatory message to Turkey by NATO’s Allied Land Command (LANDCOM), based in Izmir, on the occasion of Turkey’s “Victory Day,” the anniversary of the defeat of the Greek forces in Asia Minor in 1922. It is also known as Turkish Armed Forces Day.

“On this very special day, we would like to express our gratitude to Turkiye for their hospitality as our hosts here at #LANDCOM,” the post read on X, formerly known as Twitter.

LANDCOM made a similar post last year, and after the Greek reaction it was deleted. 

