NEWS

Coast Guard locates 51 undocumented migrants in Mykonos, three traffickers arrested

[Intime News]

The Coast Guard located 51 undocumented migrants (42 men, 8 women, and a minor) who disembarked from a yacht on Aghia Anna Kalafati beach on the island of Mykonos on Wednesday afternoon.

The yacht “Aurora” from which the migrants had allegedly disembarked, was traced by the coast guard operation to the island of Patmos. 

The yacht’s three passengers were arrested after being recognized as traffickers by the undocumented migrants. [AMNA]

Migration

