Migrant trafficking group unraveled on Rhodes

A criminal organization that facilitated the illegal entry of foreign migrants into Greece has been dismantled on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes, authorities said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a targeted investigation was conducted with the assistance of the crime prevention and suppression team (OPKE) at a hotel on the island, where 90 illegal aliens were discovered and two foreign nationals (the manager and the business owner) were arrested, accused of establishing and participation in a criminal organization facilitating illegal aliens’ residence in the country.

The two arrested persons had set up the group to bring undocumented migrants from the island’s east coast and hide them in hotel rooms until they could be transferred to other EU countries, for a fee.

The suspects were to be brought before the Rhodes prosecutor, while the administrative procedures for the migrants has been initiated.