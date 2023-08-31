NEWS DISASTER RESPONSE

Opposition slams gov’t

SYRIZA’s Parliamentary Group Chairman Sokratis Famellos denounced the government during Thursday’s Parliament debate on the wildfires, saying that despite the announcements, the country appeared unprepared for the danger.

He submitted proposals on behalf of SYRIZA, including a new framework for civil protection, staffing of services, and filling vacancies in the fire brigade and the forestry service.

For his part, PASOK President Nikos Androulakis acknowledged the impact of climate change, but accused the government of failing to prepare the country to deal with its effects.

He presented his party’s proposals for a comprehensive prevention and civil protection plan that include updating the forest protection framework, upgrading the role of the forestry services, activating scientific staff at the coordination center, giving more emphasis to prevention, and filling gaps in the fire service. 

 

