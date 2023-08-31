Main opposition says Mitsotakis left country ‘unprotected’ against wildfires

The main opposition accused the government on Thursday of leaving Greece “unprepared and lacking” in means to fight the wildfires that have ravaged the country in the last two months.

“After four years of governance there is no room and time for apologies and excuses and unfortunately the new statements are not credible because you have already announced them two or three times in the past,” SYRIZA parliamentary group leader Sokratis Famellos said in Parliament in a debate on the government’s handling of the massive blazes that continued to burn the region of Evros for the 13th day.

“Despite your pledges in the 2019 and 2023 policy programs, despite a similar discussion on fires in 2021 and your pledges then, despite last year’s big fire again in Dadia and your announcements, despite the big-mouthed statements on July 7 this year, you left our country unprepared and lacking [in means] for this risk,” he added.

“Don’t look for an alibi in the intensity of the phenomenon, the climate crisis, the arsons by negligence or by intention, which have always happened in the country, [or] in the shortcomings of the local government where you have to provide funds and check [their work] and in conspiracy theories. The responsibility is yours, especially since you are not a new government,” Famellos said.

The MP conveyed his party’s condolences for all the victims of this year’s “tragic summer” noting that there are “incalculable and non reversible damages to lives, environment, protected areas, essential infrastructures, [and] iconic ecosystems as Dadia and Parnitha.”