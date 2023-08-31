Havoc caused by fires dominates agenda

In an often acrimonious mood, party leaders debated about the wildfire in Evros in Parliament on Thursday, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noting that although the preparation was better than any other year, “we are faced with new facts.”

“In Alexandroupoli, the firestorm phenomenon was observed [in Greece] for the first time, at least that is what experts tell us,” he said.

The PM announced an increase in fines and immediate jail sentences for arsonists.

Regarding the day after in Evros, he said there would be a full rehabilitation program as was the case in Evia last year.

“We are aware of the losses and we have to learn from our mistakes,” he said, noting that the fire in Evros was almost certainly man-made “and it is almost certain that it was lit on routes used by illegal migrants.”

He said that the second fire in Evros, which started in the heart of the Dadia forest, “is a fire most likely caused by human hands and which became a megafire within five hours.”

“It certainly was not started by the Public Power Corporation, it certainly was not started by lightning,” he said.

Mitsotakis stressed the usefulness of the 112 message service and that saving lives is a priority.

He also referred to the responsibility of the municipalities, saying that there are exemplary municipalities and others that do not do the obvious.

Mitsotakis announced that by 2027 at the latest Greece will acquire new Canadairs, and referred to reducing response times through the supply of thermal cameras and drones.

He also announced an increase in the number of forest rangers and the redirection of resources from the Recovery Fund to Civil Protection.