NEWS

Church wary over new IDs

Church wary over new IDs

The Church of Greece has said it will issue an opinion on the new identity cards this week.

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens has called for “judiciousness and prudence” on an issue that has energized conspiracists among the faithful, including some bishops, and which has already led to protest rallies and plans for more.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said, with more than a hint of irony, that the new identity cards will not contain “any chips or cameras or listening devices.”

The machine-readable identity cards will be issued starting September 25. The current type of identity cards will no longer be valid after August 3, 2026. 

Church Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ecumenical Patriarch laments ‘tragedy’ of wildfires in Greece
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch laments ‘tragedy’ of wildfires in Greece

Bishop Anthimos of Thessaloniki resigns
NEWS

Bishop Anthimos of Thessaloniki resigns

Elpidophoros laments Hagia Sophia’s conversion into mosque
DIASPORA

Elpidophoros laments Hagia Sophia’s conversion into mosque

PM meets Archbishop of America
DIASPORA

PM meets Archbishop of America

Vartholomaios meets with Zelenskyy in Istanbul
NEWS

Vartholomaios meets with Zelenskyy in Istanbul

Russian sway over Orthodox takes a blow
NEWS

Russian sway over Orthodox takes a blow