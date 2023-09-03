Church wary over new IDs

The Church of Greece has said it will issue an opinion on the new identity cards this week.

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens has called for “judiciousness and prudence” on an issue that has energized conspiracists among the faithful, including some bishops, and which has already led to protest rallies and plans for more.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said, with more than a hint of irony, that the new identity cards will not contain “any chips or cameras or listening devices.”

The machine-readable identity cards will be issued starting September 25. The current type of identity cards will no longer be valid after August 3, 2026.